JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5-429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.88 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

