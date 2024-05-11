JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.29.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.15. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,905 shares of company stock worth $190,273. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 48.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

