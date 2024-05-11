Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KSPI. Susquehanna started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KSPI opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.9154 per share. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter valued at $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at about $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth about $19,063,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

