Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 134 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,726,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.3 %

MORN opened at $298.38 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.