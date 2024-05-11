JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 392

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 385 ($4.84).

Get Trainline alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRN

Trainline Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Trainline

Trainline stock opened at GBX 331.80 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,636.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.38. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95).

In other news, insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($420,663.07). 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.