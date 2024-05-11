JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVEI. William Blair cut Nuvei from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.06.

NVEI opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nuvei by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

