JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on easyJet

easyJet Stock Up 0.4 %

easyJet Cuts Dividend

easyJet stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 543.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 506.41. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,162.79%.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.