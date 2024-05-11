JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
easyJet Stock Up 0.4 %
easyJet Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,162.79%.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
