JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,703. The company has a market capitalization of $325.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

