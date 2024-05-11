JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Boosted by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. 309,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,455. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.