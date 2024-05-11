Julie Eddleman Sells 900 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $27,765.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.3 %

DV stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. KeyCorp cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

