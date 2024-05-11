Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 7.4%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.05. 2,499,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,972,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

