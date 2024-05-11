JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading 4% Higher

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 62,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 40,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

JZR Gold Trading Up 22.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

