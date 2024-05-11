Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 697,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

