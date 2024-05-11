Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRNLW stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

About Kernel Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.