Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Kernel Group Stock Performance
Shares of KRNLW stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Kernel Group
