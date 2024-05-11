Kevin J. Knopp Buys 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Knopp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,759.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $5.70 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

