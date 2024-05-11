Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber Sells 3,329 Shares of Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 571,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,977. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,831,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,572,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,600,000 after buying an additional 837,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,028,000 after buying an additional 404,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

