Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Brett G. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 286.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

