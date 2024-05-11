Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KIGRY opened at $12.33 on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

