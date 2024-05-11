Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kion Group stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Kion Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

