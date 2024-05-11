Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kion Group Price Performance
Kion Group stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Kion Group Increases Dividend
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.