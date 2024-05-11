Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Klabin has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Klabin will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

