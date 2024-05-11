kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.50

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 180739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

kneat.com Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.62 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 41.26%. The company had revenue of C$9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.