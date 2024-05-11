Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 56,811 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,526.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:FDP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 166,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu acquired 10,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at $77,102,954.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $258,509. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

