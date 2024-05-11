Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $158,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,700,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,913,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. 5,103,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

