Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $120,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,587,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $207.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.