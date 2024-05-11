Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 4,643 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 877,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,018,858. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.