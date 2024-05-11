Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 337,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $157.58. 984,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

