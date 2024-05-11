Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 295,036 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 247.9% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,253. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.26 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

