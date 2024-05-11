Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,789. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

