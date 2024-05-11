Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.82. The stock had a trading volume of 526,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

