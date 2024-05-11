Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 503.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,737 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 337,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

