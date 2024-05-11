Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,309. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

