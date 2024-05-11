Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $3,816,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,200. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

