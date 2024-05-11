Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,319,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $57,818,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $35,172,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 720,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

