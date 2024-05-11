Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $539.18. 841,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $543.13. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.92 and a 200 day moving average of $490.89.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

