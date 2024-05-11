Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 8,603 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. 2,318,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

