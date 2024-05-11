Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,702,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

