Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.79. 15,884,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

