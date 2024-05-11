Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,771 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Halliburton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.