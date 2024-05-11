Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Up 8.7%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 86,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 400,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KYTX shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Kyverna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

