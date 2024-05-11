L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.17.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
