L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

