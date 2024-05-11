Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives $198.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $197.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

