LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th.

LanzaTech Global stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LanzaTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in LanzaTech Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in LanzaTech Global by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 175,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,631.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 5,574,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

