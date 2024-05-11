Larry B. Porcellato Sells 1,796 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 115,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. HNI’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 94.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HNI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $13,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

