Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,531 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.4 %

SKX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 973,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.