Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,890 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. 211,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,856. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

