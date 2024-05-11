Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.19.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

