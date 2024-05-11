Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 908,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,788. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

