Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $528,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.29. 18,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.67. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

