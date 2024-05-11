Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.79. 4,201,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

