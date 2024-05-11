Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 24,792 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,900,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 48,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $103.42.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

